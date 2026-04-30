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RVML's Thursday Presentation: Sextortion: What Parents and Community Members Need to Know by Grace Aspinwall

RVML's Thursday Presentation: Sextortion: What Parents and Community Members Need to Know by Grace Aspinwall

With a background in healthcare and marketing, Grace Aspinwall brings a clear, research-informed approach to one of the fastest-growing risks facing children today. This presentation offers practical advice and tools for parents and caring adults in the community to prevent sextortion among children and teens and will also cover how to report online exploitation, and what apps parents should know about.

Rogue Valley Metaphysical Library (RVML)
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 14 May 2026

Event Supported By

Rogue Valley Metaphysical Library
5415529119
events@rvml.org
Rogue Valley Metaphysical Library

Artist Group Info

Grace Aspinwall
https://saferbytheminute.com
Rogue Valley Metaphysical Library (RVML)
1757 Ashland Street
Ashland, Oregon 97520
541-552-9119
events@rvml.org
https://www.rvml.org