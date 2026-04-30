RVML's Thursday Presentation: Sextortion: What Parents and Community Members Need to Know by Grace Aspinwall
RVML's Thursday Presentation: Sextortion: What Parents and Community Members Need to Know by Grace Aspinwall
With a background in healthcare and marketing, Grace Aspinwall brings a clear, research-informed approach to one of the fastest-growing risks facing children today. This presentation offers practical advice and tools for parents and caring adults in the community to prevent sextortion among children and teens and will also cover how to report online exploitation, and what apps parents should know about.
Rogue Valley Metaphysical Library (RVML)
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 14 May 2026
Event Supported By
Rogue Valley Metaphysical Library
5415529119
events@rvml.org
Artist Group Info
Grace Aspinwall
Rogue Valley Metaphysical Library (RVML)
1757 Ashland StreetAshland, Oregon 97520
541-552-9119
events@rvml.org