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RVML’s Halloween Party and Open House!

RVML’s Halloween Party and Open House!

RVML’s Halloween Party and Open House!

Music by DJ Jordan Rose “RetroTron”

Sat, Oct 31, 6-8pm • Drinks • Snacks • Music
“Time Travelers’ Reunion” Costumes Optional

Event Room: Dance Hall and Bar
Library Room: Snacks and Socializing

Rogue Valley Metaphysical Library (RVML)
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 31 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Rogue Valley Metaphysical Library
5415529119
events@rvml.org
Rogue Valley Metaphysical Library
Rogue Valley Metaphysical Library (RVML)
1757 Ashland Street
Ashland, Oregon 97520
541-552-9119
events@rvml.org
https://www.rvml.org