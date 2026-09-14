RVML’s Halloween Party and Open House!
RVML’s Halloween Party and Open House!
RVML’s Halloween Party and Open House!
Music by DJ Jordan Rose “RetroTron”
Sat, Oct 31, 6-8pm • Drinks • Snacks • Music
“Time Travelers’ Reunion” Costumes Optional
Event Room: Dance Hall and Bar
Library Room: Snacks and Socializing
Rogue Valley Metaphysical Library (RVML)
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 31 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Rogue Valley Metaphysical Library
5415529119
events@rvml.org
Rogue Valley Metaphysical Library (RVML)
1757 Ashland StreetAshland, Oregon 97520
541-552-9119
events@rvml.org