Join Rogue Valley Food System Network for our inaugural year of the Rogue Flavor Showcase, a day filled with all the epicurean delights that our region has to offer. Includes culinary demos, chef presentations, food and beverage tastings and much more. September 5th from 2-7PM at Bigham Knoll Campus in Jacksonville. Tickets $20.00 and include commemorative glass. Children under 12 are welcome to attend for free.