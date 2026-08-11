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Rogue Flavor Showcase

Rogue Flavor Showcase

Join Rogue Valley Food System Network for our inaugural year of the Rogue Flavor Showcase, a day filled with all the epicurean delights that our region has to offer. Includes culinary demos, chef presentations, food and beverage tastings and much more. September 5th from 2-7PM at Bigham Knoll Campus in Jacksonville. Tickets $20.00 and include commemorative glass. Children under 12 are welcome to attend for free.

Bigham Knoll Campus
$20.00
02:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Sat, 5 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Rogue Valley Food System Network
ablinn@rvfoodsystem.org
rvfoodsystem.org
Bigham Knoll Campus