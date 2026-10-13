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Petty Thievery: Night of 1,000 Petty's Costume Party

Petty Thievery: Night of 1,000 Petty's Costume Party

Join Petty Thievery for our 3rd semi-annual Night of 1,000 Petty's Halloween Costume Party! Dress as Tom Petty or one of the heartbreakers, a groupie, a zombie, or come as you are! Win prizes for the best costumes!

The Cedarwood Barn
$25-50
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Fri, 30 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Cedarwood Barn
cedarwoodbarn@gmail.com

Artist Group Info

Petty Thievery
pettythieveryband@gmail.com
https://www.pettythievery.com
The Cedarwood Barn
7912 Wagner Creek Road
Talent, Oregon
https://www.cedarwoodbarn.com