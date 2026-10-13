Petty Thievery: Night of 1,000 Petty's Costume Party
Petty Thievery: Night of 1,000 Petty's Costume Party
Join Petty Thievery for our 3rd semi-annual Night of 1,000 Petty's Halloween Costume Party! Dress as Tom Petty or one of the heartbreakers, a groupie, a zombie, or come as you are! Win prizes for the best costumes!
The Cedarwood Barn
$25-50
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Fri, 30 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Cedarwood Barn
cedarwoodbarn@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Petty Thievery
pettythieveryband@gmail.com