Nina & the Notes

Fri July 5th

8:30PM

$10 Cover

*one purchase minimum*

Come listen to award-winning Nina Davis and her band The Notes for a live performance of singing and dancing to Motown favorites in this show for all ages! Join us Friday for a night to remember!

Nina Davis & the Notes bring audiences a signature blend of soul, pop and blues.

Call for reservations: 541-482-6414

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