Nina and the Notes
Nina and the Notes
Nina & the Notes
Fri July 5th
8:30PM
$10 Cover
*one purchase minimum*
Come listen to award-winning Nina Davis and her band The Notes for a live performance of singing and dancing to Motown favorites in this show for all ages! Join us Friday for a night to remember!
Nina Davis & the Notes bring audiences a signature blend of soul, pop and blues.
Call for reservations: 541-482-6414
#RogueValley #RogueValleyMusic #downtownashland
#AshlandOregonMusic #LiveMusicAsland #AshlandMusic
#southernoregonuniversity #SOU #SOUnightlife
#mowtown #nina&thenotes #r&b #soul #blues
#southernoregonlife #pnwmusic #southernoregonmusic
#oregonexplored #oregonmusic #oregonmusicians
#oregonmusicscene
#BraveTheStairs #WhereYouBelong #SheepishGrin
#BritishPub #AshlandOR, #AshlandOregon
#BehindTheRedDoor