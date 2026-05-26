MUSIX at Mt. Ashland

Uniting two pillars of the Ashland Community, Southern Oregon University’s commercial music ensemble, MUSIX, will join Mt. Ashland Ski Area in presenting a night of original songs written and performed by the students of SOU MUSIX. What better way to kick off summer on the mountain than by enjoying crisp mountain air and unique student creativity. Outdoor event, dress accordingly.

This event is free and open to the public. There will be no livestream option.

Works by: Daniel Messing, Nick Terry, Leon Virshbo, Jake Drahota, Connor McCutchen, Leon Virshbo Caleb William, Finn Mander, Valentine Rudd, Parker Schweickert, Marlo Kredo, Elijah Cosand, Garrett Laube, & Cale Buck