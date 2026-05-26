© 2026 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

MUSIX at Mt. Ashland

MUSIX at Mt. Ashland

Uniting two pillars of the Ashland Community, Southern Oregon University’s commercial music ensemble, MUSIX, will join Mt. Ashland Ski Area in presenting a night of original songs written and performed by the students of SOU MUSIX. What better way to kick off summer on the mountain than by enjoying crisp mountain air and unique student creativity. Outdoor event, dress accordingly.

This event is free and open to the public. There will be no livestream option.

Works by: Daniel Messing, Nick Terry, Leon Virshbo, Jake Drahota, Connor McCutchen, Leon Virshbo Caleb William, Finn Mander, Valentine Rudd, Parker Schweickert, Marlo Kredo, Elijah Cosand, Garrett Laube, & Cale Buck

Mt. Ashland Ski Area
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 5 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Oregon Center for the Arts
5415526348
boxoffice@sou.edu
oca.sou.edu/events

Artist Group Info

Larry Smith
lsmith@sou.edu
oca.sou.edu/events
Mt. Ashland Ski Area
11 Mt. Ashland Ski Road
Ashland, Oregon 97520
5414822897
info@mtashland.com
www.mtashland.com