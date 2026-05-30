MInd Your Manners - Victorian Etiquette!

Mind your manners! For the Beekmans and other members of the upper class, proper etiquette was essential to maintaining social standards. However, the Industrial Revolution had created a new middle class that also had societal aspirations. Thanks to more than 60 etiquette guides published during the 1870’s and 1880’s, Victorians could learn the rules of “polite society”—how to conduct themselves in all social situations. Costumed docents will focus on class distinctions, appropriate dress, and specific etiquette concerns such as calling cards, posture and poise, fan flirting, flower language, and table setting and table manners. Tours sizes are capped, tickets are $10 per person, and reservations are encouraged. Walk ups are accommodated based on space available. Information and tickets at https://historicjacksonville.org/victorian-theme-tours/