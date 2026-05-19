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Memorial Day Open House

Memorial Day Open House

American Legion Grants Pass Post 28 is having our Memorial Day Open House
on Monday May 25th
206 NW F St Grants Pass.
541-474-6400
Starting at 2pm
Free Hot Dogs for Veterans. plus sides and beverages available with a cost
Donations are welcome
Stop in early enjoy Hot Dogs and check out what we are doing
Proceeds benefits American Legion Grants Pass Veteran Programs

American Legion Grants Pass Post 28
Free on Hot Dogs.
02:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Mon, 25 May 2026

Event Supported By

American Legion Grants Pass Post 28
541-474-6400 if voice mail leave a message
kimberleewaltz@gmail.com
American Legion Grants Pass Post 28
206 NW F St
Grants Pass, Oregon 97526
541-474-6400 if voice mail leave a message
kimberleewaltz@gmail.com