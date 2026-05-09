Medford Garden Club plant sale, talk and meeting

Plant Sale and Talk:

Topic: Herb Gardening Essentials

Guest Speaker: Lindsey McNabb

Lindsey McNabb is an Oregon transplant with roots in the Midwest, blending her deep connection to the land with a

passion for sustainable farming and natural wellness. As a first-generation farmer and herbalist, Lindsey has always been drawn to the principles of homesteading, self-sufficiency, and holistic living. Her agricultural journey began with cultivating herbs in pots and experimenting with greenhouse production. Over time, Lindsey expanded her expertise by working on various farms across the Midwest, ultimately managing a 50-acre property in Missouri. There, she and her husband raised livestock, created a thriving permaculture ecosystem, and engaged in woodland

restoration, all before relocating to the Pacific Northwest. Currently, Lindsey serves as the Program Manager at Freedom Farms, where she oversees all aspects of crop production. In addition, she is an active Jackson County Master Gardener and has pursued vocational training in professional gardening and landscaping, which she completed in 2024. She also participated in the Beginning Farmer Educational Event Series through Rogue Farm Corp in 2025 and is presently enrolled in the OSU Permaculture Design Course. Lindsey's passion for herbalism

runs deep, having studied it within the framework of Ayurveda for many years. She is dedicated to growing and utilizing herbs and takes great joy in teaching others how to integrate these natural remedies into their own lives.

Ascension Lutheran Church

675 Black Oak Dr, Medford, OR 97504-8314,

Friday, May 15th

Doors open at 12:30pm with a Plant Sale for all to shop before the Talk!

Meeting and talk begins at 1pm

Refreshments and Business meeting follows.

