Mason Bees and Bug Hotels

Whether you’re a gardener, a nature lover, or simply curious about supporting biodiversity at home, this class offers practical guidance and inspiring ideas for our friends the pollinators. We’ll explore the growing world of insect hotels, designed to shelter the benefical insects that make our gardens thrive. Learn how to choose safe materials, where to place nesting habitats, and how to maintain them responsibly to avoid pests and support healthy populations. You’ll leave with the knowledge to create your own pollinator‑friendly spaces and a deeper appreciation for the tiny creatures that keep our landscapes blooming.