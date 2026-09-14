Managing Our Forests for a Future with Climate Change

One of the natural assets most valued by Oregonians who cherish this beautiful state is our forested lands. Regrettably, these forests are challenged by the interconnected threats of a changing climate and increasing wildfire risk. Fortunately, efforts are underway to manage our forests in such a way as to reduce the impact of these trends. Southern Oregon Forest Restoration Collaborative (SOFRC) assisted by several other regional organizations locally is leading the way in addressing the SW Oregon forest management issue.

SOFRC Executive Director Terry Fairbanks, who has many years of forestry and silviculture experience with the USFS and BLM, will be featured at the Southern Oregon Climate Action Now monthly general meeting on Tuesday September 29th from 6:00 – 7:30 p.m. at the Medford Public Library. Terry will discuss what SOFRC and associates are doing in the region to promote forest management that minimizes risks and promotes forest health as global warming continues to drive a changing climate.

