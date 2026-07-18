Live Music with Phil Reed
Live Music with Phil Reed
Enjoy an intimate performance by Phil Reed at our historic tasting room in downtown Jacksonville. The show will be on our patio if weather and air quality permit, otherwise inside our charming tasting room.
Award winning wine, beer and small plates available for purchase.
Remotion Winery
$8
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Sat, 25 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Remotion
5417022492
remotionwinery@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Phil Reed
lori_grable@yahoo.com
Remotion Winery
105 W. Main StreetJacksonville, Oregon 97530
(541)702-2492
remotionwinery@gmail.com