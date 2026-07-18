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Live Music with Phil Reed

Live Music with Phil Reed

Enjoy an intimate performance by Phil Reed at our historic tasting room in downtown Jacksonville. The show will be on our patio if weather and air quality permit, otherwise inside our charming tasting room.
Award winning wine, beer and small plates available for purchase.

Remotion Winery
$8
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Sat, 25 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Remotion
5417022492
remotionwinery@gmail.com

Artist Group Info

Phil Reed
lori_grable@yahoo.com
thebrothersreed.com
Remotion Winery
105 W. Main Street
Jacksonville, Oregon 97530
(541)702-2492
remotionwinery@gmail.com
remotionwine.com