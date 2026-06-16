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John Nilsen Piano Free Concert and Dessert Friday, July 31, 2026 - All of Southern Oregon is Welcome!

John Nilsen Piano Free Concert and Dessert Friday, July 31, 2026 - All of Southern Oregon is Welcome!

Free John Nilsen Piano Concert and Dessert Friday, July 31, 2026 - All of Southern Oregon is Welcome!
6:30 PM: Dessert Reception
7:00 PM: Concert

https://www.facebook.com/events/895870213546544

Gold Hill United Methodist Church
416 Dardanelles St.
Gold Hill, OR 97525

John Nilsen has strong ties to the region, having spent 16 years in the Rogue Valley and graduating from Southern Oregon University. He is particularly looking forward to this performance as he enjoys the unique sound of this church's piano.
He has toured internationally, sold over one million albums, and been inducted into the Oregon Music Hall of Fame.
"The musicianship is flawless" — Keyboard Magazine
https://johnnilsen.com/

Gold Hill United Methodist Church
06:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 31 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Gold Hill United Methodist Church
GoldHillumc@yahoo.com
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100068987351684

Artist Group Info

John Nilsen
johnnilsen2@gmail.com
https://johnnilsen.com/
Gold Hill United Methodist Church
416 Dardanelles St.
Gold Hill, Oregon 97525
GoldHillUMC@Yahoo.com
https://goldhillunitedmethodistchurch.com/