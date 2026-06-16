John Nilsen Piano Free Concert and Dessert Friday, July 31, 2026 - All of Southern Oregon is Welcome!

Free John Nilsen Piano Concert and Dessert Friday, July 31, 2026 - All of Southern Oregon is Welcome!

6:30 PM: Dessert Reception

7:00 PM: Concert

https://www.facebook.com/events/895870213546544

Gold Hill United Methodist Church

416 Dardanelles St.

Gold Hill, OR 97525

John Nilsen has strong ties to the region, having spent 16 years in the Rogue Valley and graduating from Southern Oregon University. He is particularly looking forward to this performance as he enjoys the unique sound of this church's piano.

He has toured internationally, sold over one million albums, and been inducted into the Oregon Music Hall of Fame.

"The musicianship is flawless" — Keyboard Magazine

https://johnnilsen.com/