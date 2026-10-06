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In full bloom celebrating herbs and Roses in the garden.

In full bloom celebrating herbs and Roses in the garden.

Topic:  In Full Bloom: Celebrating Herbs and Roses in the Garden, by Janice Cox.

Janice is an active member of the Herb Society of America, a group that educates and inspires people to explore the wonder and pleasure of herbs. 

 Our meeting will include our guest speaker's talk, refreshments, a club business meeting, and a drawing for multiple door prizes, plus...

Fall Plant Sale 
Members will bring their extra plants and share with visitors and club members.  Fall is a great time to plant, so come and purchase these bargain-priced plants. The money will go to our funds for participating

Ascension Lutheran Church
12:30 PM - 02:30 PM on Fri, 16 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Medford Garden Club

Artist Group Info

italio@hotmail.com
Italio Gardens
Ascension Lutheran Church
675 Black Oak Drive
Medford , Oregon 97504