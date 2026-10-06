Topic: In Full Bloom: Celebrating Herbs and Roses in the Garden, by Janice Cox.

Janice is an active member of the Herb Society of America, a group that educates and inspires people to explore the wonder and pleasure of herbs.

Our meeting will include our guest speaker's talk, refreshments, a club business meeting, and a drawing for multiple door prizes, plus...

Fall Plant Sale

Members will bring their extra plants and share with visitors and club members. Fall is a great time to plant, so come and purchase these bargain-priced plants. The money will go to our funds for participating