In full bloom celebrating herbs and Roses in the garden.
In full bloom celebrating herbs and Roses in the garden.
Topic: In Full Bloom: Celebrating Herbs and Roses in the Garden, by Janice Cox.
Janice is an active member of the Herb Society of America, a group that educates and inspires people to explore the wonder and pleasure of herbs.
Our meeting will include our guest speaker's talk, refreshments, a club business meeting, and a drawing for multiple door prizes, plus...
Fall Plant Sale
Members will bring their extra plants and share with visitors and club members. Fall is a great time to plant, so come and purchase these bargain-priced plants. The money will go to our funds for participating
Ascension Lutheran Church
12:30 PM - 02:30 PM on Fri, 16 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Medford Garden Club
Artist Group Info
italio@hotmail.com
Ascension Lutheran Church
675 Black Oak DriveMedford , Oregon 97504