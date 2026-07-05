In Cold Blood: The global warming guillotine for our buggy friends and foes

You may have heard that some pests and diseases are moving north. Wonder why?

One of the least discussed impacts of global warming and related trends is how they affect living systems that are important to us. In this presentation Southern Oregon Climate Action Now cofacilitator Dr. Alan Journet will discuss how we are affecting the viability of many of our temperature dependent friends and foes in the natural world. Many of these are critters that derive body heat from the surrounding environment. Journet will explain why and how these creatures are temperature dependent. He will also discuss how regional temperature trends influence range shift, and how warming affects migratory bird nesting success. The discussion will also explore what climate change means for many critical diseases and pests, notably bark beetles and our forests, and how monarchs and other butterflies are affected. Journet will close with a brief discussion of the impact of carbon dioxide increase on our natural and agricultural world.

This program is co-sponsored by the Pollinator Project Rogue Valley.

This meeting is not sponsored nor endorsed by Jackson County Library Services