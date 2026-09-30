Step into an afternoon of style, sophistication, and purpose at The HUB Couture Fall Fashion Show & Silent Auction.

Celebrate the artistry of fashion with a curated presentation of exceptional vintage and contemporary clothing, statement jewelry, and distinctive accessories. This special Barbara Roastingear event brings together fashion, culture, and community in an elegant tribute and celebration of Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

Enjoy a stylish VIP reception, libations, and an inspiring runway presentation and silent auction featuring an extraordinary selection from The HUB.

Saturday, October 24, 2026 | 3:00–5:00 PM

Stardust Lounge at Ashland Hills Hotel & Suites

2525 Ashland St., Ashland, Oregon

All proceeds benefit Southern Oregon Friends of Hospice and Celia’s House.

For tickets and information: 541.488.7805