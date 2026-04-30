Holly Theatre Presents: THE MODERN GENTLEMEN Formerly of Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons

Rising from their roots with Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons, The Modern Gentlemen deliver timeless hits and masterful interpretations of the Great American Songbook. From Motown and The Beatles to classic standards and jazz-infused swing, their harmonies bridge generations with energy, elegance, and authenticity.

Praised by Frankie Valli as “truly special—some of the best singers I’ve ever worked with,” The Modern Gentlemen have performed on the world’s biggest stages, from Royal Albert Hall to PBS specials and Broadway, bringing charisma, charm, and unparalleled vocal skill to every performance.

Experience an extraordinary evening in a venue designed for sound, community, and lasting memories.