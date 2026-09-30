Haunted Jackson County (Featuring: Medford Paranormal Investigations)
Haunted Jackson County (Featuring: Medford Paranormal Investigations)
If there's something strange in your neighborhood, who're you gonna call? The Jackson County Paranormal Society of course – back by popular demand! Curious about what all goes into investigating ooky spooky otherworldly presences, or what a paranormal society does? Join us for a presentation about their experiences, check out their equipment, and find out more!
JCLS Phoenix Branch Library
01:00 PM - 02:30 PM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Jackson County Library Services, Phoenix Branch
Artist Group Info
Medford Paranormal Investigations
JCLS Phoenix Branch Library
510 West 1st StreetPhoenix, Oregon 97535
5417746561
jcls.a.s.confirmation@gmail.com