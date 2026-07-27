Welcome to the Global Mental Health, Psychiatry & Wellness Summit 2026, taking place on 01–02 December 2026 as an international conference in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

On behalf of UCG (Utilitarian Conferences Gathering), it is our great pleasure to invite psychiatrists, psychologists, mental health professionals, physicians, neurologists, neuroscientists, psychotherapists, counselors, researchers, academicians, educators, healthcare leaders, policymakers, industry professionals, students, and young investigators from around the world to participate in this prestigious international mental health conference.

The Global Mental Health, Psychiatry & Wellness Summit 2026 provides a world-class platform for exchanging scientific knowledge, presenting groundbreaking research, exploring innovative clinical practices, and building international collaborations that contribute to improving mental healthcare worldwide.

This global gathering highlights the latest developments in psychiatry, psychology, neuroscience, behavioral sciences, psychotherapy, digital mental health, public mental health, psychiatric nursing, addiction medicine, child and adolescent psychiatry, geriatric psychiatry, and evidence-based clinical care.

Join internationally renowned experts, researchers, clinicians, and healthcare innovators to discuss emerging trends, share scientific discoveries, establish valuable partnerships, and contribute to shaping the future of mental health and psychiatric care.

We look forward to welcoming you to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, for two inspiring days of scientific excellence, professional networking, innovation, and lifelong learning.

Continuing Professional Development (CME/CPD Accreditation)

Earn 30 ACCME & The CPD Group Accredited CME/CPD Credits

Professional development remains at the heart of the Global Mental Health, Psychiatry & Wellness Summit 2026. This international scientific meeting enables eligible psychiatrists, psychologists, physicians, mental health professionals, counselors, therapists, nurses, researchers, and healthcare practitioners to earn up to 30 ACCME & The CPD Group Accredited CME/CPD Credits.

Our educational program is officially accredited by The CPD Group for Continuing Professional Development (CPD) Credits and features American ACCME Accreditation for Continuing Medical Education (CME) hours.

This internationally recognized dual accreditation supports healthcare professionals in maintaining licensure, fulfilling continuing education requirements, enhancing professional competencies, and demonstrating commitment to lifelong learning.

American ACCME Accreditation

Earn internationally recognized Continuing Medical Education (CME) hours that meet the rigorous quality standards established by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME). These credits are designed to support healthcare professionals in maintaining excellence in clinical practice while meeting international continuing education requirements.

The CPD Group Accreditation

Receive verified Continuing Professional Development (CPD) Credits accredited by The CPD Group. These credits assist professionals in documenting continuous learning, maintaining professional compliance, supporting annual appraisal requirements, and strengthening career development.

International Professional Recognition

Every keynote lecture, scientific presentation, panel discussion, workshop, clinical case study, poster presentation, and networking session contributes toward internationally recognized CME/CPD Credits valued by healthcare organizations, hospitals, universities, research institutions, licensing authorities, and employers worldwide.

Whether you attend as a psychiatrist, psychologist, physician, therapist, researcher, educator, or healthcare administrator, your participation demonstrates your commitment to advancing clinical excellence, evidence-based practice, and improved patient outcomes.

About the Conference

Mental health has become one of the most significant public health priorities worldwide. Rising rates of anxiety, depression, stress-related disorders, addiction, suicide prevention challenges, and neuropsychiatric conditions have highlighted the urgent need for collaborative research, innovative treatment strategies, and multidisciplinary healthcare approaches.

The Global Mental Health, Psychiatry & Wellness Summit 2026 serves as an international platform where healthcare professionals, researchers, educators, policymakers, and industry leaders come together to exchange ideas, present scientific discoveries, discuss emerging technologies, and develop solutions that improve mental healthcare delivery worldwide.

The conference focuses on promoting evidence-based psychiatric practice, advancing psychological research, encouraging interdisciplinary collaboration, and supporting innovative approaches that improve patient care and community mental well-being.

Participants will gain valuable insights into modern psychiatric treatments, psychological interventions, neuroscience discoveries, digital mental healthcare, preventive psychiatry, precision medicine, behavioral health, public mental health initiatives, and integrated healthcare systems.

The summit encourages meaningful dialogue between academic institutions, hospitals, healthcare organizations, government agencies, non-governmental organizations, pharmaceutical companies, digital health innovators, and mental health advocates.

By bringing together leading experts from across the globe, the conference aims to strengthen international cooperation and inspire transformative solutions that address today's most pressing mental health challenges.

Conference Objectives

The primary objective of the Global Mental Health, Psychiatry & Wellness Summit 2026 is to create a multidisciplinary scientific platform that promotes excellence in mental health research, psychiatric education, clinical practice, and global healthcare collaboration.

The conference is designed to:

Promote high-quality scientific research in psychiatry, psychology, neuroscience, and behavioral health.

Encourage international collaboration among healthcare professionals, researchers, educators, policymakers, and industry leaders.

Present the latest evidence-based approaches in mental health diagnosis, treatment, rehabilitation, and prevention.

Support innovation in digital mental healthcare, artificial intelligence, telepsychiatry, and precision medicine.

Improve patient-centered mental healthcare through interdisciplinary collaboration.

Foster partnerships between universities, hospitals, research institutes, government organizations, NGOs, and healthcare industries.

Provide opportunities for early-career researchers and students to present their work and engage with global experts.

Advance continuing professional education through internationally accredited CME/CPD programs.

Promote mental wellness, resilience, suicide prevention, and public mental health initiatives.

Encourage the development of innovative policies and sustainable healthcare solutions that improve global mental health outcomes.

Why You Should Attend

The Global Mental Health, Psychiatry & Wellness Summit 2026 offers an exceptional opportunity to expand your knowledge, enhance your professional skills, and connect with leaders in mental healthcare from around the world.

Benefits of Attending

Earn up to 30 ACCME & The CPD Group Accredited CME/CPD Credits.

Learn from internationally renowned psychiatrists, psychologists, neuroscientists, and healthcare experts.

Discover the latest advances in psychiatry, psychology, neuroscience, psychotherapy, and behavioral medicine.

Present your research to a global audience.

Publish and showcase innovative scientific findings.

Participate in interactive keynote lectures, workshops, panel discussions, and poster presentations.

Network with clinicians, researchers, educators, policymakers, and healthcare executives from over 50 countries.

Explore emerging technologies including Artificial Intelligence, Digital Mental Health, Telepsychiatry, and Precision Psychiatry.

Develop international collaborations for future research and clinical projects.

Gain practical knowledge that can immediately improve patient care and clinical outcomes.

Meet representatives from universities, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, healthcare organizations, NGOs, and industry partners.

Stay informed about the latest clinical guidelines, treatment innovations, and global healthcare policies.

Enhance your professional profile and career opportunities through international recognition and accredited continuing education.

Whether you are an experienced clinician, academic researcher, psychologist, psychiatrist, mental health counselor, student, healthcare executive, or policymaker, the Global Mental Health, Psychiatry & Wellness Summit 2026 provides an outstanding opportunity to learn, collaborate, and contribute to the advancement of global mental healthcare.

Event Details

Conference Name: Global Mental Health, Psychiatry & Wellness Summit 2026

Dates: 01–02 December 2026

Venue: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Conference Type: In-Person International Conference

Accreditation: Earn up to 30 ACCME & The CPD Group Accredited CME/CPD Credits

Registration: https://mental-health.ucgconferences.com/register

Submit Abstract: https://mental-health.ucgconferences.com/submit-abstract

Website: https://mental-health.ucgconferences.com

WhatsApp: +971551792927

Email: info-ucg@utilitarianconferences.com

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