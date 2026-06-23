The FREE award-winning Glenn County Senior Resource Expo happens on Thursday, June 25th, 2026, from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM at the Glenn County Fairgrounds. This event is open to seniors aged 55 and older from across the region, and they are welcome to bring a caregiver or family members along.

The expo aims to promote empowerment and independence, providing seniors with access to valuable resources, helpful information, community connections, and a fun atmosphere! There will be over 110 agencies present, offering services including Benefits Assistance, Health Services, Food Assistance, Technology Support, Legal Advice, Social Activities, and much more.

Hosted by Glenn County Health and Human Services and the Community Action Department, the event features various giveaways including Free Haircuts, Clothing, Food, Technology, Legal Services, and Plants.

This event is definitely worth the drive and won a statewide Innovation Award earlier this year. For more details, check out this video: https://youtu.be/kd8zTHeB-34?si=eBMQq3jGCvEHKf5h.

**Location:**

Glenn County Fairgrounds

221 E Yolo St., Orland, CA

Event Page:

https://www.facebook.com/events/1005846015512039/