By far the main contributor to global greenhouse gas emissions is the extraction, processing and combustion of fossil fuels. This makes clear that understanding energy issues is fundamental to understanding and solving the climate crisis.

This month’s SOCAN General Meeting will feature our Executive Director Daniel Scotton presenting, “Geopolitics & Our Energy Supply: Another Case for Green Energy Sovereignty.” This talk will examine the growing instability surrounding global fossil fuel markets, how international transportation and supply chains influence energy prices, and why recent disruptions highlight the need for greater electrification and local energy resilience.

From international conflict to shipping bottlenecks and market volatility, energy systems are increasingly tied to geopolitical uncertainty. This presentation will explore why transitioning toward renewable energy and regional energy independence is not only a climate solution, but also an economic and community stability strategy for Southern Oregon and beyond.

There is no charge for attending SOCAN events: https://socan.eco/events/

*This meeting is not sponsored nor endorsed by Jackson County Library Services.