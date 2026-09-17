Freeze Drying 101

Thinking about investing in a freeze dryer but want to see the machine in action first? Join the Jackson County Master Food Preservers for a fun, informative demonstration that takes the mystery out of the machine!

You will learn:

The Basics: Machine setup, essential gear, and maintenance.

The Food: What works best (and what doesn't!) for freeze-drying.

The Workflow: A step-by-step look at the preparation for drying, storage, and the rehydration process.

Come and enjoy a variety of freeze-dried foods while we answer your questions. Whether you're a gardener, a homesteader, or just a fan of crunchy snacks, you won't want to miss this!

Class limit 30.

This class will be in lecture/demo format

Deadline to register October 20, 2026