Freeze Drying 101
Freeze Drying 101
Thinking about investing in a freeze dryer but want to see the machine in action first? Join the Jackson County Master Food Preservers for a fun, informative demonstration that takes the mystery out of the machine!
You will learn:
The Basics: Machine setup, essential gear, and maintenance.
The Food: What works best (and what doesn't!) for freeze-drying.
The Workflow: A step-by-step look at the preparation for drying, storage, and the rehydration process.
Come and enjoy a variety of freeze-dried foods while we answer your questions. Whether you're a gardener, a homesteader, or just a fan of crunchy snacks, you won't want to miss this!
Class limit 30.
This class will be in lecture/demo format
Deadline to register October 20, 2026
OSU Extension SOREC
$35
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
OSU Master Food Preservers
5417767371
caryn.wheeler@oregonstate.edu
OSU Extension SOREC
569 Hanley Rd.Central Point, Oregon 97502
541-776-7371