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Freeze Drying 101

Freeze Drying 101

Thinking about investing in a freeze dryer but want to see the machine in action first? Join the Jackson County Master Food Preservers for a fun, informative demonstration that takes the mystery out of the machine!

You will learn:

The Basics: Machine setup, essential gear, and maintenance.
The Food: What works best (and what doesn't!) for freeze-drying.
The Workflow: A step-by-step look at the preparation for drying, storage, and the rehydration process.
Come and enjoy a variety of freeze-dried foods while we answer your questions. Whether you're a gardener, a homesteader, or just a fan of crunchy snacks, you won't want to miss this!

Class limit 30.

This class will be in lecture/demo format

Deadline to register October 20, 2026

OSU Extension SOREC
$35
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

OSU Master Food Preservers
5417767371
caryn.wheeler@oregonstate.edu
http://bit.ly/JacksonFoodPreservationClasses
OSU Extension SOREC
569 Hanley Rd.
Central Point, Oregon 97502
541-776-7371
https://extension.oregonstate.edu/sorec