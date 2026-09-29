Free Veteran Meal
Free Veteran Meal
American Legion Grants Pass Auxiliary Unit 28 is having a Free Veteran Meal on Thursday
Oct 8th
206 NW F St, Grants Pass
Free Veteran Meal. Serving from 3-5pm. Call to find out about the meal
RSVP by Wed before the meal by calling 541-474-6400
Beverages are available for purchase. Donations are welcome.
Grants Pass Auxiliary received donated funds to host this dinner
Proceeds benefit the American Legion Grants Pass Unit 28 Auxiliary Programs
American Legion Post 28 Grants Pass
Free on Veteran Meal
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Thu, 8 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
American Legion Grants Pass Auxiliary Unit 28
541-474-6400 if voice mail leave a message
kimberleewaltz@gmail.com
American Legion Post 28 Grants Pass
206 NW F StGrants Pass, Oregon 97526
541-474-6400
kimberleewaltz@gmail.com