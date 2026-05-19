Free Veteran Meal
Free Veteran Meal
American Legion Grants Pass Post 28 is having a Free Veteran Dinner on Thursday May 28th
206 NW F St, Grants Pass
Free Veteran Meal for May 28th with Spaghetti. Serving from 3-5pm
Beverages are available for purchase. Donations are welcome.
Please RSVP by Wed by calling 541-474-6400
Proceeds benefit the American Legion Grants Pass Post 28 Veteran programs
American Legion Grants Pass Post 28
Free for Veterans
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Thu, 28 May 2026
Event Supported By
American Legion Grants Pass Post 28
541-474-6400 if voice mail leave a message
kimberleewaltz@gmail.com
American Legion Grants Pass Post 28
206 NW F StGrants Pass, Oregon 97526
541-474-6400 if voice mail leave a message
kimberleewaltz@gmail.com