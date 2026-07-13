Free Veteran Meal
Free Veteran Meal
American Legion Grants Pass Auxiliary Unit 28 is having a Free Veteran Meal on Thursday
July 23rd & Aug 27th
206 NW F St, Grants Pass
Free Veteran Meal. Serving from 3-5pm. Serving Baked Potato Bar for July 23rd. Aug 27th having a Fish Fry
RSVP by Wed before the meal by calling 541-474-6400
Beverages are available for purchase. Donations are welcome.
Grants Pass Auxiliary received donated funds to host this dinner
Proceeds benefit the American Legion Grants Pass Unit 28 Auxiliary Programs
American Legion Grants Pass Post 28
Special meal free
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM, every 2 months on Thursday through Aug 27, 2026.
Event Supported By
American Legion Grants Pass Auxiliary Unit 28
541-474-6400 if voice mail leave a message
kimberleewaltz@gmail.com
American Legion Grants Pass Post 28
206 NW F StGrants Pass, Oregon 97526
541-474-6400 if voice mail leave a message
kimberleewaltz@gmail.com