American Legion Grants Pass Post 28 is having a Free Veteran Dinner on Thursday May 14th and May 28th

206 NW F St, Grants Pass

Free Veteran Meal for May 14th Sloppy Joes and May 28 Spaghetti. Serving from 3-5pm

Beverages are available for purchase. Donations are welcome.

Please RSVP by Wed by calling 541-474-6400

Proceeds benefit the American Legion Grants Pass Post 28 Veteran programs