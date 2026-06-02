Free Veteran Meal
Free Veteran Meal
American Legion Grants Pass Auxiliary Unit 28 is having a Free Veteran Meal on Thursday
June 11th
206 NW F St, Grants Pass
Free Veteran Meal. Serving from 3-5pm. Serving Pot Roast
RSVP by Wed before the meal by calling 541-474-6400
Beverages are available for purchase. Donations are welcome.
Grants Pass Auxiliary received donated funds to host this dinner
Proceeds benefit the American Legion Grants Pass Unit 28 Auxiliary Programs
American Legion Grants Pass Post 28
Other meals available for vary prices
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Thu, 11 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
American Legion Grants Pass Auxiliary Unit 28
541-474-6400 if voice mail leave a message
kimberleewaltz@gmail.com
American Legion Grants Pass Post 28
206 NW F StGrants Pass, Oregon 97526
541-474-6400 if voice mail leave a message
kimberleewaltz@gmail.com