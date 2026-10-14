© 2026 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
a listener-supported service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Free Veteran Dinner

Free Veteran Dinner

American Legion Grants Pass Auxiliary Unit 28 is having a Free Veteran Meal on Thursday
Oct 22nd
206 NW F St, Grants Pass
Free Veteran Meal. Serving from 3-5pm. Serving Sloppy Joes
RSVP by Wed before the meal by calling 541-474-6400
Beverages are available for purchase. Donations are welcome.
Grants Pass Auxiliary received donated funds to host this dinner
Proceeds benefit the American Legion Grants Pass Unit 28 Auxiliary Programs

American Legion Grants Pass Post 28
Free Special meal.
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Thu, 22 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

American Legion Grants Pass Auxiliary Unit 28
541-474-6400 if voice mail leave a message
kimberleewaltz@gmail.com
American Legion Grants Pass Post 28
206 NW F St
Grants Pass, Oregon 97526
541-474-6400 if voice mail leave a message
kimberleewaltz@gmail.com