Food Dehydration Demo
Food Dehydration Demo
Curious about food dehydration? Master Food Preserver Daniela Garcia will provide a demonstration, information, and simple, budget-friendly recipes. Taste samples of dehydrated foods will be available until supplies last. This program will be presented in English and Spanish.
Medford Library
01:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Wed, 10 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Jackson County Library Services
5417746561
jcls.a.s.confirmation@gmail.com
Medford Library
205 S. Central AveMedford, Oregon 97504
541-774-8690
information@jcls.org