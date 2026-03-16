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Food Dehydration Demo

Food preservation and safety studio shoot. Dehydrated fruit.

Food Dehydration Demo

Curious about food dehydration? Master Food Preserver Daniela Garcia will provide a demonstration, information, and simple, budget-friendly recipes. Taste samples of dehydrated foods will be available until supplies last. This program will be presented in English and Spanish.

Medford Library
01:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Wed, 10 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Jackson County Library Services
5417746561
jcls.a.s.confirmation@gmail.com
https://jcls.org/home
Medford Library
205 S. Central Ave
Medford, Oregon 97504
541-774-8690
information@jcls.org
https://jcls.libcal.com/event/12304913