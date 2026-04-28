Fish Fry and entertainment

American Legion Grants Pass Post 28 is having Fish Fry on Friday

May 8th

206 NW F St Grants Pass

Serving Fish Fry, Potato Salad, Coleslaw and Dessert

Stop in on your stroll around town on

Friday, May 8th from 4:00-6:00pm

for a great dinner. $16 per plate add $1 for to go.

Reservations appreciated by Thursday May 7th by calling 541-474-6400

Proceeds benefit American legion Grants Pass Post 28 Veteran Programs

After Fish Fry join in on Open Mic, Live Music and Comedy shows starting at 6pm.

Find out more call the Post at 541-474-6400 or our Facebook.com/American Legion Grants Pass Post 28

