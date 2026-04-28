Fish Fry and entertainment
Fish Fry and entertainment
American Legion Grants Pass Post 28 is having Fish Fry on Friday
May 8th
206 NW F St Grants Pass
Serving Fish Fry, Potato Salad, Coleslaw and Dessert
Stop in on your stroll around town on
Friday, May 8th from 4:00-6:00pm
for a great dinner. $16 per plate add $1 for to go.
Reservations appreciated by Thursday May 7th by calling 541-474-6400
Proceeds benefit American legion Grants Pass Post 28 Veteran Programs
After Fish Fry join in on Open Mic, Live Music and Comedy shows starting at 6pm.
Find out more call the Post at 541-474-6400 or our Facebook.com/American Legion Grants Pass Post 28
American Legion Grants Pass Post 28
$16 per plate
04:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 8 May 2026
Event Supported By
American Legion Grants Pass Post 28
541-474-6400 if voice mail leave a message
kimberleewaltz@gmail.com
American Legion Grants Pass Post 28
206 NW F StGrants Pass, Oregon 97526
541-474-6400 if voice mail leave a message
kimberleewaltz@gmail.com