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FISH FEST 2026

FISH FEST 2026

The most highly anticipated event of the season is finally here! Fish Fest 2026 welcomes you to join our yearly fundraiser at Arena Cove in Point Arena Sunday September 6th from noon to 6PM. Delight in all of the treats that the Mendocino coast has to offer such as albacore kabobs, oysters, fish tacos, fresh corn on the cob and local craft beer with merchant booths and fun for the whole family. All proceeds go toward pier and park improvements to support our local community. With more than 750 people joining us last year, this is one event you won’t want to miss!

If you are interested in connecting with your community as a vendor or volunteer, please visit The Arena Cove Stewards Facebook page for more details.

Arena Cove
12:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sun, 6 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Arena Cove Stewards
707-684-1845
honestartwork@gmail.com
Arenacovestewards.org
Arena Cove
Port Road
Point Arena, California 95468
707-684-1845
honeworkstart@gmail.com
Arenacovestewards.org