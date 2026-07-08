The most highly anticipated event of the season is finally here! Fish Fest 2026 welcomes you to join our yearly fundraiser at Arena Cove in Point Arena Sunday September 6th from noon to 6PM. Delight in all of the treats that the Mendocino coast has to offer such as albacore kabobs, oysters, fish tacos, fresh corn on the cob and local craft beer with merchant booths and fun for the whole family. All proceeds go toward pier and park improvements to support our local community. With more than 750 people joining us last year, this is one event you won’t want to miss!

If you are interested in connecting with your community as a vendor or volunteer, please visit The Arena Cove Stewards Facebook page for more details.

