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End of Summer Celebration ~ Applegate Siskiyou Alliance

End of Summer Celebration ~ Applegate Siskiyou Alliance

Music, games, silent auction and hula dancing. Environmental updates. (Food and drinks available for sale.)

All donations to ASA over $25 between now and September 18 will receive a ticket to the event. $30 at the door.

Save the date! See you there!

ASA works to sustain the integrity of the environment and human communities in the Applegate Valley and surrounding areas.

More info: siskiyoucrest@gmail.com

Valley View Vineyard
$25 on website; $30 at door
03:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Sun, 20 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Applegate Siskiyou Alliance
541-890-8974
info@applegatesiskiyou.org
Applegate Siskiyou Alliance

Artist Group Info

rosegerstner@gmail.com
Valley View Vineyard
1000 Upper Applegate Rd
Ruch, Oregon 97530
(541) 899-8468
https://valleyviewwinery.com/