End of Summer Celebration ~ Applegate Siskiyou Alliance

Music, games, silent auction and hula dancing. Environmental updates. (Food and drinks available for sale.)

All donations to ASA over $25 between now and September 18 will receive a ticket to the event. $30 at the door.

Save the date! See you there!

ASA works to sustain the integrity of the environment and human communities in the Applegate Valley and surrounding areas.

More info: siskiyoucrest@gmail.com