End of Summer Celebration ~ Applegate Siskiyou Alliance
End of Summer Celebration ~ Applegate Siskiyou Alliance
Music, games, silent auction and hula dancing. Environmental updates. (Food and drinks available for sale.)
All donations to ASA over $25 between now and September 18 will receive a ticket to the event. $30 at the door.
Save the date! See you there!
ASA works to sustain the integrity of the environment and human communities in the Applegate Valley and surrounding areas.
More info: siskiyoucrest@gmail.com
Valley View Vineyard
$25 on website; $30 at door
03:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Sun, 20 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Applegate Siskiyou Alliance
541-890-8974
info@applegatesiskiyou.org
Artist Group Info
rosegerstner@gmail.com
Valley View Vineyard
1000 Upper Applegate RdRuch, Oregon 97530
(541) 899-8468