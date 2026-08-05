Presented by Coalición Fortaleza, we're excited to invite the entire community to El Mercadito at the Britt Festival on Saturday, September 19!

This year's theme is "Arte Nos Une"—Art Unites Us.It's a celebration of the incredible talent, culture, and diversity that make the Rogue Valley so special.

Coalición Fortaleza is proud to make our biggest investment yet in local artists by featuring more than 15 local performers on the Britt Festival main stage, in partnership with Ballet Folclórico and Calli Casa de Cultura. You'll also discover over 40 BIPOC-owned businesses, delicious food, local artists, cultural performances, and free family-friendly activities for all ages.

At Coalición Fortaleza, we believe that art brings people together, strengthens communities, and creates spaces where everyone belongs. That's why El Mercadito is more than a market—it's a celebration of culture, creativity, and community. We'll also have community resources available to help families stay informed and prepared.

Bring your friends, bring your family, and join us for a day of music, art, food, shopping, and connection.

We can't wait to welcome you on Saturday, September 19, at the Britt Festival.

El Mercadito, presented by Coalición Fortaleza—where Arte Nos Une. Art Unites Us.

