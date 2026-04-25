Disco-Funk Ball with Pozitronics, valley's premier dance band
Disco-Funk Ball with Pozitronics, valley's premier dance band
Funk-disco ball is an all-you-can dance event featuring songs from the 70s-80s - the band will be in vintage costumes reflective of the genre - costumes and dance shoes encourage. Disco lights provided! Reservations recommended as this will likely sell out.
RoxyAnn Winery
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 8 May 2026
Event Supported By
Pozitronics
5416217223
dellasaladom@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Dominick A DellaSala
dellasaladom@gmail.com
RoxyAnn Winery
3283 Hillcrest RdMedford, Oregon 97504