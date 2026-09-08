Culture Commons Festival — Eureka, California
Culture Commons Festival — Eureka, California
The first Culture Commons Festival brings three days of music, art, film, dance, storytelling and food to venues across the Eureka Cultural Arts District, September 25 to 27. Friday opens with Red Cedar, a Native percussion ensemble. Saturday: a makers fair at Blue Ox Millworks, taiko and dance on the waterfront, a puppet parade to the Old Town Gazebo, and a drag runway show at the Clarke Museum. Sunday: a Stories of Wigi celebration of storytellers at the Wiyot Tribe's Da Gou Rou Louwi' Cultural Center, short films by North Coast filmmakers at the Eureka Theater, and square dancing and swing to close. Every event is free and all ages. Full schedule at eurekaculturalartsdistrict.org/culturecommonsfestival
Old Town Gazebo
05:00 PM - 10:00 PM, every day through Sep 27, 2026.
Event Supported By
Eureka Cultural Arts District
events@eurekaculturalarts.org
Old Town Gazebo
Old Town Gazebo, 2nd & F StreetsEureka, California 95501
events@eurekaculturalarts.org