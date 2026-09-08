Culture Commons Festival — Eureka, California

The first Culture Commons Festival brings three days of music, art, film, dance, storytelling and food to venues across the Eureka Cultural Arts District, September 25 to 27. Friday opens with Red Cedar, a Native percussion ensemble. Saturday: a makers fair at Blue Ox Millworks, taiko and dance on the waterfront, a puppet parade to the Old Town Gazebo, and a drag runway show at the Clarke Museum. Sunday: a Stories of Wigi celebration of storytellers at the Wiyot Tribe's Da Gou Rou Louwi' Cultural Center, short films by North Coast filmmakers at the Eureka Theater, and square dancing and swing to close. Every event is free and all ages. Full schedule at eurekaculturalartsdistrict.org/culturecommonsfestival