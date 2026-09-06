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Constitution Day Reading

Constitution Day Reading

Participants get a chance to share in a reading of the U.S Constitution out loud to recommit to our founding document for Constitution Day. It takes about an hour and a half to finish. Receive a pocket Constitution for helping read! The League of Women Voters maintains non-partisan civil discourse.

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Josephine Community Library Grants Pass Branch
03:30 PM - 05:00 PM on Thu, 17 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

League of Women Voters Rogue Valley
541.708.0518
action@lwvrv.org
lwvrv.org
Josephine Community Library Grants Pass Branch
corner of 5th and C St
Grants Pass, Oregon 97526
541-476-0571
KDonham@gmail.com
josephinelibrary.org