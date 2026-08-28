Community Works Ambassadors Meeting
Community Works Ambassadors Meeting
As Community Works Ambassadors, our purpose is to unite compassionate individuals in service to survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, and human trafficking, all while advancing the mission of Community Works through advocacy, education, and action.
Paschal Winery
05:30 PM - 07:00 PM, every month on Thursday through Nov 19, 2026.
Event Supported By
Community Works
Paschal Winery
1122 Suncrest Rdtalent, Oregon 97540
541-535-7957
Info@PaschalWinery.com