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Community Works Ambassadors Meeting

Community Works Ambassadors Meeting

As Community Works Ambassadors, our purpose is to unite compassionate individuals in service to survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, and human trafficking, all while advancing the mission of Community Works through advocacy, education, and action.

Paschal Winery
05:30 PM - 07:00 PM, every month on Thursday through Nov 19, 2026.

Event Supported By

Community Works
communityworks.org
Paschal Winery
1122 Suncrest Rd
talent, Oregon 97540
541-535-7957
Info@PaschalWinery.com
https://www.paschalwinery.com/