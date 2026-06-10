Cody Markelz - 2026 Siskiyou Crest Artist in Residence/Artist Talks June 27 and 28th 2026

Cody Markelz - 2026 Siskiyou Crest Artist in Residence at Acorn Woman Lookout shares his experience at two artist talks.

We are delighted to share Cody’s new Zine and experience at Acorn Woman Lookout with you:

Saturday, June 27, 1 pm at Rogue Gallery & Art Center

Sunday, June 28, 2 pm at ScienceWorks.

Attendance is free - all are welcome!

Rogue Gallery & Art Center

40 S. Bartlett Street

Medford, OR 97501

541-772-8118

ScienceWorks Hands-On Museum

1500 E. Main St.

Ashland, OR 97520

541-482-6767

www.codymarkelz.com

After receiving a PHD in plant biology, Cody participated in the academic science and research world, publishing scientific papers for other scientists at UC Davis and Berkeley, receiving accolades and grants along the way. In many ways, Cody was very successful, but ultimately he felt that work didn’t matter because so few people had access to it.

Cody says, “I realized the most important thing I could be doing is communicating science to people. It became my life’s work.”

In 2019 Cody decided to start making art everyday. Gradually he transitioned to making art full time. He spends his time making zines, art and is working on a graphic novel. His work is aimed at adults - or anyone who is curious about science - aiming to spark curiosity and creativity around science and the natural world.

Cody spent 5 days at Acorn Woman Lookout in the Rogue River Siskiyou National Forest this May, making observations, journal entries and drawings. He’s compiled them into a zine!

Siskiyou Crest Artist in Residence Program is sponsored by Siskiyou Crest Coalition. Find out more at https://siskiyoucrestcoalition.org.