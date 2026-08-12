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Classical Indian Concert

Classical Indian Concert

Experience an evening of Indian classical music with world-renowned sitarist Reshma Srivastava. Her soulful compositions and masterful sitar playing create a beautiful, meditative journey through the rich tradition of Indian classical music. Join us for this special evening of music in Ashland.

Jackson Wellsprings
$25
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 5 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Reshma Srivastava
15597891675
www.reshmasrivastava.com

Artist Group Info

Reshma Srivastava
www.reshmasrivastava.com
Jackson Wellsprings
2253 Highway 99
Ashland, Oregon 97520
541 482 3776
info@jacksonwellsprings.com
jacksonwellsprings.com