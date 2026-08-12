Classical Indian Concert
Classical Indian Concert
Experience an evening of Indian classical music with world-renowned sitarist Reshma Srivastava. Her soulful compositions and masterful sitar playing create a beautiful, meditative journey through the rich tradition of Indian classical music. Join us for this special evening of music in Ashland.
Jackson Wellsprings
$25
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 5 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Reshma Srivastava
15597891675
Artist Group Info
Reshma Srivastava
Jackson Wellsprings
2253 Highway 99Ashland, Oregon 97520
541 482 3776
info@jacksonwellsprings.com