Citizen Science Camp Out: Moths!

Join Siskiyou Crest Coalition and Mount Shasta Bioregional Ecology Center for a special Citizen Science Camp Out! We will be heading up near Mt. Ashland for an adventure to study moths and the plants they use as food and habitat. After setting up camp, we’ll begin Friday evening with a Moth Talk with project lead and lepidopterist, Dana Ross, before starting our late night/early morning surveys. After a break and breakfast on Saturday morning, we’ll survey the plants in the area. This field trip supports the Siskiyou Crest Moth Project. No experience or knowledge of moths required! For more details, including location, supply list, and carpool/caravan info, please register here: https://mountshastaecology.charityproud.org/EventRegistration/Index/27926