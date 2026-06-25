Caspar Fest

CasparFest 2026 will take place Saturday, July 18th, outdoors at the Caspar CommunityCenter starting at noon with a welcome Parade with Gertie the Gorse Monster - bring your tambourine and join in. Music includes Alice DiMicele and Force of Nature, Mama Grows Funk, 2nd Hand Grass, and Andalele.

There will be performances by MendoTaiko, Ballet Folklorico, Spoon Circus, and English Country Dance, over 30 vendor and non-profit booths, our annual Cupcake Walk (for all ages) with live music, and special circus activities for kids hosted by Spoon Circus.

Great local organic food prepared by Dalen and the Caspar Kitchen Crew. Beer, wine and margaritas will be available at the bar.

Admission is free and donations are encouraged. Please leave your animal friends at home.

