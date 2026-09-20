Canva Wars MonsTober

Monsters take over the canvas this October as Canvas Wars: MonsTober brings a special Halloween edition of the live art competition Canvas Wars to Phoenix Phoodery on Saturday, October 3, 2026, from 1–5 p.m., with winners announced at 6 p.m.

Created by Southern Oregon artist JawsAtak47, Canvas Wars puts artists and the creative process center stage. Following the success of the inaugural event this June in Medford, MonsTober returns with a monster-themed challenge featuring five local artists competing live before an audience to create original monster illustrations within a limited amount of time.

FIVE ARTISTS. TWO COLORS. ONE MONSTER-SIZED CHALLENGE.

Competitors will each work on an 18" × 24" canvas using only black Sharpie and white acrylic paint. The strict black-and-white palette and timed format challenge the artists to rely on imagination, drawing skills and quick creative decision-making as their monsters emerge in real time.

More than an art competition, Canvas Wars: MonsTober is designed to bring Southern Oregon artists, businesses, creatives and the community together around the excitement of making art.

The afternoon will also feature local vendors, chalk art and coloring activities for kids, making MonsTober an accessible, family-friendly celebration of art and Halloween season creativity.

EVENT DETAILS

Canvas Wars: MonsTober Saturday, October 3, 2026 Artist Competition: 1–5 p.m. Winners Announced: 6 p.m.

Phoenix Phoodery Phoenix, Oregon