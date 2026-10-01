Attn Chili-Heads -- 2d Annual Butte Falls Chili Cook Off

There’s lots more than bragging rights to be had at the second annual Butte Falls Chili Cook Off on Saturday October 10, 2026 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. There’s cash prizes for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place as well as a cash award for the People’s Choice winner with Top Chili trophies for all. And for the first time, Butte Falls has a kids-only competition.

Chili chefs will set up their propane cook stoves between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. on Saturday as everything except for dried beans or brisket is cooked on the big day right there in Ernest W. Smith Park. Each entrant will craft two gallons of their best, plenty for judges and tasters. Chili chefs also offer toppings like jalapenos, cheese, sour cream and onions as well as corn ships or corn bread for a gastronomic reset between chilis.

The Butte Falls Kids-Only Chili Competition is new for 2026, with cash prizes of $250, $150 and $100 for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place respectively. Kids can cook the day before and bring their chili to the Butte Falls Chili Cook Off in a crock pot.

The last day to sign up to compete at the 2026 Butte Falls Chili Cook Off is Thursday, October 8, with entry

forms available from Butte Falls City Hall, 541-865-3262 and bfcityhall@gmail.com. The chili chef entry fee is $25, and taster tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for students (with ID) and $5 for children.

This event to benefit the Butte Falls Police Department. Sponsored by Cascade Mountain Spring Water.

