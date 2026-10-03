Ashland Garden Club Monthly Program October - Deer Resistant Gardening
Ashland Garden Club Monthly Program October - Deer Resistant Gardening
Deer Resistant Gardening – Jordan Land, Horticulturist and Grange Co-Op Community Educator, will speak on deer-resistant gardening strategies focused on how to landscape in Southern Oregon to naturally discourage browsing from deer and rabbits. Jordan emphasizes that while no plant is 100% deer-proof, understanding regional deer behavior and plant textures can significantly protect your landscape.
First United Methodist Church
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Ashland Garden Club
5414820396
vikia@ashlandhome.net
Artist Group Info
vikia@ashlandhome.net
First United Methodist Church
607 W. Main StreetAshland, Oregon 97520
mhawkins@prhawk.com