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Ashland Garden Club Monthly Program: Butterflies and Plants They Need

Ashland Garden Club Monthly Program: Butterflies and Plants They Need

David Lee Meyers, prize-winning photographer, author, teacher, and avid environmentalist, will discuss the plants that butterflies need to survive.

First United Methodist Church
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Mon, 4 May 2026

Event Supported By

Ashland Garden Club
5414820396
vikia@ashlandhome.net
www.ashlandorgardenclub.org

Artist Group Info

vikia@ashlandhome.net
First United Methodist Church
607 W. Main Street
Ashland, Oregon 97520
mhawkins@prhawk.com