Ashland Garden Club Monthly Program: Butterflies and Plants They Need
Ashland Garden Club Monthly Program: Butterflies and Plants They Need
David Lee Meyers, prize-winning photographer, author, teacher, and avid environmentalist, will discuss the plants that butterflies need to survive.
First United Methodist Church
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Mon, 4 May 2026
Event Supported By
Ashland Garden Club
5414820396
vikia@ashlandhome.net
Artist Group Info
vikia@ashlandhome.net
First United Methodist Church
607 W. Main StreetAshland, Oregon 97520
mhawkins@prhawk.com