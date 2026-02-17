Artists of the Applegate, a group exhibition featuring 21 artists from throughout Southern Oregon’s Applegate Valley, opens Friday, October 16, at Langford Art Gallery in Phoenix. Presented in collaboration with A Greater Applegate, the exhibition runs October 16 through November 21, 2026, with an opening reception, artist panel, and artist talk planned throughout the exhibition. Group exhibition advances a growing effort to increase the visibility of Applegate artists and strengthen the region’s creative community

The exhibition is part of a broader effort by Applegate Artists to increase the visibility of artists living and working throughout the valley, strengthen their presence within the regional arts community, and create new opportunities for artists to exhibit and sell their work. Ultimately, the group hopes to help establish a stronger and more permanent place for sharing art within the Applegate Valley itself.

Applegate Artists is a working group operating under A Greater Applegate (AGA), a nonprofit community-building organization serving the Applegate Valley. The artists have joined together in response to the limited availability of gallery space within the valley, developing creative partnerships with galleries, museums, businesses, wineries, events, and arts organizations throughout the region.

ARTISTS OF THE APPLEGATE Exhibition Schedule

Opening Reception: Friday, October 16 | 5–8 p.m. Artist Panel: Saturday, November 7 | 5–7 p.m. Artist Talk: Sunday, November 15 | 1–3 p.m. Exhibition: October 16–November 21, 2026

Langford Art Gallery

4850 S. Pacific Hwy

Phoenix, Oregon 97535 Artists of the Applegate

PARTICIPATING ARTISTS

Angelique Stewart, Corbin Brashear, Curtis Keeler, Ember Quail, Eva Creature, Flor Drelich, Gregg Payne, Janis Mohr-Tipton, jb Palasini, Katie Walker, Mackenzie Pedersen, Savannah Fyre, Seawolf Ceramics, Shanna Rose, Sweet Colene Art, Thalia Truesdell, Magical May Artistry, Mark Diamond Ferraiuolo, Meltdown Metal Art, Michelle McAfee, and Robert P. Cremins.

