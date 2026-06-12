Annual Meeting
Annual Meeting
On Saturday, June 20, the Friends of the Redwood Libraries will hold its Annual Meeting at the Eureka Library, 1313 Third Street, from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. The highlight of the afternoon will be a presentation on The Press at Cal Poly Humboldt, Past, Present, and Future. Founded in 2015, this unique press is the only university press in the California State University system. The program will be preceded by a brief business meeting. In addition to those who are members of the Friends, members of the public are welcome to attend.
Friends of the Redwood Libraries
01:30 PM - 03:30 PM on Sat, 20 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Friends of the Redwood Libraries
707-269-1995
Friends of the Redwood Libraries
1313 3rd St.Eureka, California 95501
7072691995
friends@eurekafrl.org