On Saturday, June 20, the Friends of the Redwood Libraries will hold its Annual Meeting at the Eureka Library, 1313 Third Street, from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. The highlight of the afternoon will be a presentation on The Press at Cal Poly Humboldt, Past, Present, and Future. Founded in 2015, this unique press is the only university press in the California State University system. The program will be preceded by a brief business meeting. In addition to those who are members of the Friends, members of the public are welcome to attend.