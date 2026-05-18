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An Evening with Robin Greenfield - The Year of Foraging

An Evening with Robin Greenfield - The Year of Foraging

For one year Robin Greenfield is foraging every bite of his food and medicine. A year without grocery stores, restaurants, pharmacies or even a garden. “Nature” is his garden!
Is it possible to eat in harmony with Earth and live in reciprocity? Robin wholeheartedly believes so and is putting this love and devotion for Earth into bold action as he harvests the food and medicine that is growing freely and abundantly all around us.

He is traveling to our community to share his foraging journey and celebrate the individuals and organizations in our community working for a more resilient, local food system. He will also share about the 1 Million Community Fruit Trees Initiative and invite us to get involved in this grassroots collaborative effort in food sovereignty.

Join us for an eye opening exploration of food sovereignty through the food and medicine that is growing abundantly all around us.

Event Details:
Hosted by Bellview Grange
6:00-8:30 PM

The Grange at Bellview
$10 - $40 Suggested Donation
06:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Wed, 17 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Southern Oregon Food Solutions
541-625-4006
info@southernoregonfoodsolutions.org
https://southernoregonfoodsolutions.org/
The Grange at Bellview
1050 Tolman Creek Road
Ashland, Oregon 97520
541-482-6692
flavita10s@gmail.com
https://www.grange.org/bellviewor759/