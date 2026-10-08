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American Motherhood Tour: Film Screening of No Country for Mothers

American Motherhood Tour: Film Screening of No Country for Mothers

The Ashland Community Health Foundation hosts a free screening of No Country for Mothers, a documentary investigation into the lies diving American mothers and the movement to bring them back together.

Seating is limited so please register via the provided link.

This event is not sponsored or endorsed by the Ashland Library.

Ashland Public Library - Gresham Room
05:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Thu, 22 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Ashland Community Health Foundation
541-482-0367
info@achfoundation.org
https://achfoundation.org/
Ashland Public Library - Gresham Room
410 Siskiyou Blvd
Ashland, Oregon 97520